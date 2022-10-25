Country Stars Pay Tribute To Leslie Jordan

Country music stars are among those paying tribute to Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian who died Monday at 67.

“Thanks for the talks and the 6am texts,” Jimmie Allen captioned a pic of himself with Jordan. “You brought a smile to so many people.”

Cassadee Pope shared: “I’ve honestly never known such love and kindness. I’ll miss this fella and his stories more than words can express. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones.”

Last year, Jordan released Company’s Comin’, a collection of hymns featuring country artists like Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile.

"I can’t make sense of this loss right now," Carlile wrote in an Instagram post. "I wish I had more profound words to soothe the souls who have lost the laughter and light today… Most people know how he made us (his fellow hunker-downers) laugh smile and reconsider our collective tattered faith in god. But few people know the thankless work he did to hold the hands of the rejected and to walk traumatized and forgotten queer people from the trenches to the throne."

"You will never be forgotten you absolute gift to humanity." - Brandi Carlile

In a statement, Dolly Parton referred to Jordan as her “lil’ brother.” She wrote: “Well, I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member. Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. know people always say 'Oh, they will be missed,' but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him.”

Also sharing photos and messages were TJ Osborne, Lauren Alaina and The Opry. Chapel Hart shared: “We were asked at the @opry to introduce Leslie as a surprise special guest and we looked on stage and he was OUT THERE DANCING WITH THE CLOGGERS!!! we could all take a page out of our dear friend’s book… LIVE LIFE OUT LOUD AND MARCH TO THE BEAT OF YOUR OWN DRUM, BECAUSE WHO’S A BETTER CONDUCTOR THAN YOOOOUUUUU!!!!! … there’s a gift in being able to make the world smile in dark times, and dear friend, you did just that!”

Tennessee-born Jordan, who was best known for his recurring role on Will & Grace, stars in Call Me Kat (on CTV). He also appeared opposite Andra Day in the made-in-Montreal biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday.