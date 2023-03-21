Couple Exchanges Vows At Taylor Swift Concert

Taylor Swift fans René Hurtado and Max Bochman tied the knot during the singer’s concert in Glendale Swift City, Arizona on Saturday.

The couple’s front-row ceremony was officiated by Hurtado’s maid of honour, who got ordained with the state for the occasion. Hurtado said security guards at the concert were onboard.

The bride, in a gown from Anthropologie, and the groom, in an Indochino suit, exchanged vows while Swift was changing outfits in between “All Too Well” and “Invisible String.”

The bride-to-be said in a TikTok video that she did some intel at Swift’s concert the night before to determine the ideal time for the nuptials. “All of her slow, quiet songs are typically break-up songs,” Hurtado explained.

The maid of honour's boyfriend served as official photographer and the couple’s witnesses included several of her gal pals who rushed up from their floor seats.

A self-described “hardcore Swiftie,” Hurtado said “anyone who knows me is not surprised that I wanted to do this.”

Swift did not acknowledge the newlyweds in the front row but Hurtado said someone from the pop star's team gave her a guitar pick as a memento.

The couple is still planning to have a traditional wedding next March – where she plans to walk down the aisle to “Invisible String.”