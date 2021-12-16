Couple On Date Night Unknowingly Poses For Cher

A Houston couple unknowingly posed for Cher while on a celebratory night out.

The 75-year-old music icon tweeted a photo of the happy couple on Tuesday and explained in a caption: “When we were coming out of movie I saw beautiful Couple. He Was taking Her pic….She had flowers. I said … can I take your Pic….Had my mask on so they didn’t Know Who I was. MAYBE Just a crazy woman..THAT ME.”

It didn’t take long for the couple – Syndie and Tehran – to discover it was Cher who snapped their pic.

“Omg! That's me, and it was my birthday! Wow! I can't believe it!,” tweeted Syndie. Tehran tweeted: “Wow! So we really did meet CHER! This night will certainly be remembered forever.”

Grilled by folks wondering how they did not recognize Cher, Syndie explained: “She had a mask on, and when she asked to take our photo, she was far away from us. It was dark, and she was fully covered, but we kept thinking this wasn’t an average person."