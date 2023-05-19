Courtney Love Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Journalist

Journalist Frank Elaridi has accused rocker Courtney Love of sexual assault.

On Thursday’s episode of The Quite Frankly Podcast, Elaridi said he met Love “six years ago” while covering the Coachella Music and Arts Festival for the ABC News show Nightline.

“I'm at her afterparty interviewing her in a side room and then she's like, ‘Come hang out with us!’ So I do," he recalled. “We take a photo together, and the second the photo's done, she grabs my crotch like, really hard.”

Elaridi said the moment was captured in a pic that he showed in a video of his podcast. "Somebody across the room snapped it, sent it to me,” he explained. “There’s a photo of Courtney Love with her hand squeezing my balls basically.”

Elaridi said it “would never cross my mind” to “go after” Love all these years later.

"She's a rock star in my head – not to justify it or say it's OK – but in my head, that would never cross my mind to do that,” he explained. “Maybe we should talk about it, is it because she's a woman and I'm a man?”

Elaridi told People.com that he hopes sharing his story will “start a conversation about why these double standards exist between men and women.”

He said Love was probably “just playing the persona of a rockstar [and] thought she was going to give this kid a photo to show his friends and talk about years from now.”

Neither Love nor her rep has commented.