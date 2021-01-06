Courtney Love Calls Solo Album 'One Of My Life's Great Shames'
Courtney Love has named her 2004 solo album America’s Sweetheart one of her biggest regrets.
The 56-year-old Hole singer shared a photo on Instagram this week showing a car in Australia detailed with the album’s artwork.
“Maybe one day I won’t hate that record,” she captioned the image. “It has some good songs. But like Steve Coogan, or crack, it’s one of my life’s great shames.”
Love famously had a fling with Coogan, an English actor, in 2005.
America’s Sweetheart was Love’s only solo release. She recorded four albums with Hole between 1991 and 2010.
