Courtney Love Reveals She Nearly Died Last Summer

Courtney Love revealed this week that her weight dropped to 97 pounds and she was close to death last summer.

The 56-year-old rocker said he was hospitalized with anemia last August.

“I’ve been basically bedridden. I thought I was broken for sure this time,” Love wrote in an Instagram post. “But I’m ok! So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon! Not as always because this is the period to be mellow and not waste energy on anger, etc.”

Anemia is caused by a lack of red blood cells, which reduces oxygen flow to organs. One of the possible factors is Crohn’s disease, which Love listed as a hashtag in her post.

Love said she was "stigmatized for being an addict" by many doctors "while in debilitating acute pain."

She shared her medical condition in a post in which she sings the praises of CBD oil, which is derived from hemp plants.

“I used to scoff at cannabis / THC. And I also am no fan of the narcotic effect, hate weed feeling,” she wrote. “This isn’t that. It’s wo man and nature supporting us. It’s magic.”

Love said she now has “wisdom and more empathy than I had for people with physical illness.”