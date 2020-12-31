Craig David Among Recipients Of Royal Honour

Two-time Grammy nominee Craig David was named Thursday as a member of the Order of the British Empire.

The 39-year-old singer has been made a Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire (MBE) in recognition of his contribution to the arts.

David, who was born in England but currently lives in Miami, has released seven albums since 2000 and earned Grammy nominations for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2001 and 2002.

David is one of more than 1,000 people recognized on the annual New Year Honours list. MBE is the fifth of five classes of appointment to the Order of the British Empire.

Singers who have previously been made an MBE include Ed Sheeran in 2017 and Billy Ocean in 2020.