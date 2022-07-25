Crowd Fumes At Kid Rock Concert Cancellation

Fans who waited all summer long to see Kid Rock live went wild Friday when the concert was called off at the last minute.

The North Dakota State Fair pulled the plug on the show “due to the safety concerns” caused by “high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area.”

When an officer from the Ward County Sheriff's Department announced the cancellation, angry fans starting throwing beer cans and a few tried to storm the stage.

Kid Rock tweeted: “SO PISSED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

CRINGETOPIA: Kid Rock fans absolutely lose their minds after he cancels his concert in North Dakota. Trash the stage. pic.twitter.com/mBoxkV4huW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 23, 2022

Fans made their feelings known on social media.

“They weren’t worried trapping us in for several hours charging $8 a drink,” read one Facebook comment. Another grumbled: “Just let us stand there for 2 hours in said weather conditions while you figure it out.”

Someone else wrote: “One cloud rolls in and concert is canceled while everyone stands around for two hours and every lightning rod of a fair ride is still going. Talk about some bulls**t.”