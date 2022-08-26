Crowded House Postpones Shows In Toronto, Vancouver

Crowded House has postponed its forthcoming tour of the U.S. and Canada, including shows in Toronto and Vancouver.

“Our drummer Elroy [Finn] is currently suffering a painful lower back injury and is receiving medical treatment for it,” wrote Neil Finn, in a statement shared on social media. “We are advised that there may be some risk in the recovery process for him to play shows at this time.

"The good health and future well-being of the band members has to be our priority and we have been assured that Elroy will fully recover in a matter of weeks given rest and rehabilitation.”

Crowded House was scheduled to play Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sept. 14 and The Orpheum in Vancouver on Oct. 3.

Finn said new dates will be announced soon and encouraged fans to hold on to their tickets.

"We have developed into a formidable live band over the past year and want to bring our fans in North America the show at full strength, which is what you deserve,” he said.

The Crowded House tour is in support of Dreamers are Waiting, which was released in June.