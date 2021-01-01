Cyndi Lauper Teased About Bizarre NYE Performance

Cyndi Lauper is getting slammed on social media for a bizarre New Year’s Eve performance from New York City’s Times Square.

During Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, the 67-year-old teamed up with Billy Porter (evidently wearing House of Frankentein) for an off-key rendition of her 1986 hit “True Colors.”

Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter. Gary Hershorn / Pool/Getty Images

Porter – who won a Tony Award in 2013 for his role in Lauper’s musical Kinky Boots – made a hasty exit from the stage when the song was over, leaving Lauper alone on stage. Suddenly a woman rushed to Lauper to help her remove her scarf.

“I’m on camera,” Lauper could be heard saying. “I’m on camera!”

Lauper then delivered a less-than-perfect performance of her 2019 single “Hope.”

On social media, viewers were quick to share reactions.

“Loving Cyndi Lauper’s tribute to Yoko Ono,” quipped John Moore of Toronto’s Newstalk 1010, in a tweet.

"2020 can’t get any worse, there’s just one hour left."



cyndi lauper: pic.twitter.com/r8rdO8jHqJ — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) January 1, 2021

Cyndi Lauper and billy porter just sounded like two 8 year olds putting on a “show” for the adults with the intention of asking for a sleepover after — Oakdale Merge (@alysha_share) January 1, 2021

Billy Porter wondering why he agreed to sing with Cyndi Lauper pic.twitter.com/hQbRiDt5fN — Hannah Patterson (@hannahp4tt) January 1, 2021

this cyndi lauper performance... somebody come get your grandma 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ELbzYE6XxD — Koops (@koops_ssb) January 1, 2021

That Cyndi Lauper performance on #RockinEve was on brand for 2020. Can this year end already? pic.twitter.com/3lcWV42sYQ — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 1, 2021

Cyndi Lauper hits that first note and I’m like pic.twitter.com/vtuspKiug1 — Sandro AKA my dad thinks i sell backpacks (@onlysandro) January 1, 2021

Me not trying to say anything bad about Cyndi Lauper’s singing because she’s a legend. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/o5CII0CswV — Alexandra Capotorto (@itsmealexandra) January 1, 2021

That Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter duet had me like#RockinEve #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/LQK2rMwNbA — Siobhain (@summer0001) January 1, 2021

If you thought 2020 couldnt get worse youre not watching this Cyndi Lauper performance #bigyikes — Patrick (@Scudpat) January 1, 2021

Me respecting Cyndi Lauper being 67 and still preforming but also....#RockinEve pic.twitter.com/nVhVHALVDU — Kate Catania (@CataniaKate) January 1, 2021

Someone should have got Cyndi Lauper a tuning fork before that performance... pic.twitter.com/RfafTFuPdT — Devon (@TweetsFromDevon) January 1, 2021