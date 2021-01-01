iHeartRadio

Cyndi Lauper Teased About Bizarre NYE Performance

Cyndi Lauper is getting slammed on social media for a bizarre New Year’s Eve performance from New York City’s Times Square.

During Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, the 67-year-old teamed up with Billy Porter (evidently wearing House of Frankentein) for an off-key rendition of her 1986 hit “True Colors.”

Cyndi Lauper and Billy Porter. Gary Hershorn / Pool/Getty Images

Porter – who won a Tony Award in 2013 for his role in Lauper’s musical Kinky Boots – made a hasty exit from the stage when the song was over, leaving Lauper alone on stage. Suddenly a woman rushed to Lauper to help her remove her scarf.

“I’m on camera,” Lauper could be heard saying. “I’m on camera!”

MORE: Jennifer Lopez Performs In Times Square

Lauper then delivered a less-than-perfect performance of her 2019 single “Hope.”

On social media, viewers were quick to share reactions.

“Loving Cyndi Lauper’s tribute to Yoko Ono,” quipped John Moore of Toronto’s Newstalk 1010, in a tweet.

