Cyndi Lauper To Guest Star In Ontario-Shot Series

Cyndi Lauper has a recurring guest role in the forthcoming made-in-Ontario series The Horror of Dolores Roach, it was revealed on Monday.

According to Variety, the 69-year-old singer plays Ruthie, “a Broadway theatre usher who moonlights as a private investigator,” in the Prime Video series, which started production in late June and is scheduled to wrap on Aug. 23. It has been shooting mostly in Hamilton.

The Horror of Dolores Roach, based on the podcast of the same name, stars Justina Machado in the titular role – a woman who returns to the Washington Heights neighbourhood of New York City after spending 16 years in prison.

Lauper had a breakthrough in 1983 with her cover of Robert Hazard’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” as well as hits like “True Colors” and “Time After Time.”

She has won a pair of Grammys as well as a Tony Award (for the Kinky Boots score) and an Emmy for her guest role on a 1995 episode of Mad About You. Lauper also appeared on episodes of the Magnum P.I. reboot and Bones.