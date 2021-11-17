DaBaby Accuses His Daughter's Mom Of Assault

DaBaby is waging a very public battle with Danielle Curiel, the mother of his 3-month-old daughter.

Curiel was served with a criminal summons for two counts of simple assault after officers of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to calls from DaBaby (whose real name is Jonathan Kirk) late Sunday night and on Monday morning.

On Sunday, the pair’s argument was streamed on Instagram Live. The rapper is heard calling Curiel his "certified side b**ch" and "a crazy b**ch" and telling her: “You ain’t never been my girl.”

In a follow-up Instagram Story, DaBaby wrote: “Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I done been beat on and yelled at and chased around like one [of] them fatal love attraction type girls. But I knew to keep it together.”

DaBaby, 29. dismissed the altercation as “no big deal” and said he only wanted Curiel, 26, “peacefully removed” from his home.

Curiel – who performs as DaniLeigh – countered with an Instagram Story of her own in which she said she has been living with DaBaby since the birth of their daughter. Curiel said DaBaby suddenly told her she needed to leave.

Calling DaBaby “a coward,” she fumed: “This right here ain’t it and I’m sorry to my baby that her father is kicking her out her home at 3 months.”

In a video message on Instagram, DaBaby insisted he is a good father.

“Long story short, you make ‘em kids, deal with what come with having ‘em kids. You got in the bed, lay in it. Deal with what come with it,” he said. “But don’t let nobody play with your character and damage your integrity as a father.

“The only reason the world know I got kids is ‘cause I adore my kids. I can’t help but to show somebody my kids. I really love and adore my kids. I’m really that type of father, on and off the internet.”

The rap star added: “You may have to go through some s**t like this but stand up in it and go through it and still take care of ‘em kids.”