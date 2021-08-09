DaBaby Deletes Apology For 'Hurtful, Misinformed' Comments

DaBaby this weekend deleted an apology he posted on Instagram last week for “hurtful, misinformed” comments he made at a music festival.

The Aug. 2nd post was in response to growing criticism of his words on stage at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami Gardens, Florida on July 25.

DaBaby told the crowd: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS – any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks – put your cellphone light up … Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n***a d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

In the now-deleted Instagram post, DaBaby apologized to the LGBTQ+ community “for the hurtful and triggering comments I made” and “for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS.”

He added: “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me – knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance – has been challenging.”

Several music festivals removed DaBaby from their line-ups in response to his comments.