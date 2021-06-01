DaBaby Questioned About Miami Beach Shooting

Rapper DaBaby was detained for questioning following a shooting in the South Beach district of Miami Beach late Monday night.

Gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. near the corner of Ocean Drive and 1st Street. One of two people wounded remains in hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police department told Local 10 on Monday they had “several possible subjects detained,” including DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk. The 29-year-old was released Tuesday around 5 p.m.

This past January, DaBaby was arrested by police in Beverly Hills after officers responded to 911 calls about a man with a gun. The rap star was charged with possession of a loaded weapon.

In February, DaBaby was sued for more than $118,000 U.S. by a man who rented his home to the rapper. Gary Pagar alleged DaBaby violated the rental agreement by bringing as many as 40 people to the property to shoot a music video. When he confronted the rapper on Dec. 2, 2020, DaBaby “and his associates beat, punched, spat on, threatened, shoved and robbed” him.

The lawsuit alleged that DaBaby climbed out of the vehicle and threatened Pagar, punched him and chased him into the house. He then allegedly sucker-punched Pagar, knocking out a tooth.

DaBaby was arrested in downtown Miami in January 2020 in connection with an altercation with another man. Investigators held DaBaby in custody because he had a fugitive arrest warrant for allegedly “engaging in organized criminal activity” in Dallas.

In 2019, the rapper was found guilty of carrying a concealed weapon after being arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in North Carolina in 2018.

