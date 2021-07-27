DaBaby Responds To Accusations Of Homophobia

DaBaby has some choice words for people who labelled him homophobic following comments he made at a music festival this past weekend: “Shut the f**k up.”

During his set at Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens, Florida, the rapper told the crowd: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS – any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks – put your cellphone light up … Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n***a d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

Clips of DaBaby’s words quickly made the rounds on social media, leading to accusations of homophobia.

DaBaby took to Instagram Stories on Monday to address the reactions.

“What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show,” he said. “It’ll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five-, six-second clip from their … crib on their phone. It just don’t work like that.

“Because, regardless of what you motherf**kers talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherf**king words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f**k up.”

DaBaby insisted he wasn’t on a rant but simply delivering a “call to action” before the next track on his set list.

“All the lights went up, gay or straight ... You know what my gay fans did? Put that motherf**king light up. My gay fans ... they got class. They ain’t sucking no d**k in no parking lot.”

DaBaby reiterated that people who didn’t pay to be at the show shouldn’t offer their opinions.

“Don’t be disturbing my motherf**king gay fans and making them feel uncomfortable in they skin… Gay or straight, or both, or whatever… don’t none of that s**t matter to me,” he said. “What matter to me, when I’m on that stage, is putting on the show for any and everybody that’s out there.

“And that’s what the f**k I did.”