DaBaby Slapped With Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Assault

Rapper DaBaby is facing a lawsuit from the brother of singer DaniLeigh – with whom he has a daughter – over a recent altercation at a bowling alley in California.

Brandon Curiel alleged in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday that DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, “suddenly and without warning” assaulted him, causing him “severe injury and pain.”

The brawl went down Feb. 10 at Corbin Bowl in Topanga, which is also named as a defendant.

Curiel is suing for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. He is seeking unspecified damages.

In his statement of claim, Curiel insisted he tried to avoid contact with DaBaby but the rapper “aggressively approached” him before assaulting him.

DaBaby has not responded publicly to the lawsuit.

In November, DaniLeigh accused DaBaby of throwing her and their 3-month-old out of his house. The 29-year-old rapper accused DaniLeigh of assault following an argument he streamed live on Instagram. The rapper was heard calling Curiel his "certified side b**ch" and "a crazy b**ch" and telling her: “You ain’t never been my girl.”