DaBaby Won't Be Charged For Shooting Intruder

Rapper DaBaby will not face any charges related to shooting a man who was trespassing on his property last month.

The Troutman Police Department in North Carolina said in a statement Thursday “the investigation into the shooting incident … has been completed and closed. Investigators have consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time.”

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, shot the intruder in the leg after they exchanged words. Police said the man was taken to hospital with “a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”

The rapper shot and killed a 19-year-old man inside a North Carolina Walmart in 2018. He told police he felt threatened and fired in self defence. DaBaby was charged and convicted of carrying a concealed weapon.

The rapper was arrested in 2021 in Beverly Hills and charged with possession of a loaded weapon.