Daddy Yankee Announces Album, Tour Ahead Of Retirement

Reggaetón star Daddy Yankee announced Sunday he is retiring from music – but not until he releases his first studio album in a decade and hits the road for a farewell tour.

“I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy,” he said, in a release. “I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”

The 45-year-old, whose real name is Ramón Rodríguez, said Legendaddy will be out March 24 and tickets for his five-month La Última Vuelta World Tour will go on sale to the general public on March 30.

Daddy Yankee will make two stops in Canada – on Sept. 10 in Montreal and Sept. 11 in Toronto.

Legendaddy will be his first seventh studio album since his 1995 debut.

"This race, which has been a marathon, finally sees the finish line," Daddy Yankee said, in a video message to fans. "Now, I am going to enjoy what all of you have given me.

"People say that I made this genre worldwide, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make it the biggest in the world."