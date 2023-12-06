Daddy Yankee has announced that he will retire from music to devote his life to Christianity.

Following a performance of his hit "Gasolina," the 46-year-old reggaeton star announced the news in a lengthy speech from the stage in his home country of Puerto Rico Sunday night (December 4).

"My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life. And I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose," he said.

After reflecting on his near 30-year career, he gave a teary-eyed admission, saying, "I have to confess that those days are over. Someone was able to fill that emptiness."

"That is why tonight, I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for him," he continued, putting his hand to the sky.

"All the tools that I have in my possession such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for his kingdom," he said. "Thank you very much, Puerto Rico, and I hope that you walk with me in this new beginning. To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life. Just like Jesus, with his mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope you allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen."

Watch a video he posted from the performance below.

Daddy Yankee's collaborator on the 2017 mega-hit "Despacito," tweeted support for his friend, writing, "I owe you a lot bro, a lot! Enjoy this well-deserved break, we will continue to enjoy and celebrate your music ALWAYS."