Daft Punk Call It Quits After 28 Years

Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk announced Monday they are calling it quits after nearly three decades.

The news came in the form of “Epilogue,” a nearly eight-minute video that features a version of their 2013 track “Touch.” A publicist confirmed the end of Daft Punk to media outlets but did not provide details.

Friends Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo formed Daft Punk in Paris after a song by their band Darlin’ was described by a critic as “daft punky thrash.” After dropping several singles, Daft Punk released its debut album Homework in 1996.

Three more studio albums followed, with 2013’s Random Access Memories being the most recent. It featured collaborations with artists like Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers and was named Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronica Album at the Grammys in 2014. The hit single “Get Lucky” won Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Daft Punk returned to the charts in 2016, when they were featured on “Starboy” and “I Feel It Coming” by the Weeknd. Daft Punk co-produced the Starboy album with The Weeknd and his fellow Canadians Doc McKinney and Cirkut.