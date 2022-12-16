Daisy Edgar-Jones To Play Carole King In 'Beautiful'

Daisy Edgar-Jones will portray singer-songwriter Carole King in the forthcoming film adaptation of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

“Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognized as myself when I was younger,” King told Variety. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”

The 24-year-old English actress starred in Where the Crawdads Sing and recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven.

Beautiful, to be directed by Lisa Cholodenko, features songs King wrote (or co-wrote with Gerry Goffin) for herself and other artists, including “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move” and “So Far Away.”

The stage musical premiered in San Francisco in 2013 and opened on Broadway the following year, where it ran until 2019.