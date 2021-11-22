Dallas Smith Announces 'Some Things Never Change Tour'

Canadian country star Dallas Smith has announced he will set out on tour early next year.

The 22-city Some Things Never Change Tour is set to launch on May 24 in Brandon, Manitoba and wrap up with a show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 30.

According to a release, additional dates will be announced.

Along for the ride will be James Barker Band and rising stars Shawn Austin, JoJo Mason, Kelly Prescott and Manny Blu. Meghan Patrick will be a special guest at shows in Western Canada.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Nov. 26.

Some Things Never Change Tour dates:

5/24 - Westoba Place at the Keystone Centre - Brandon, MB

5/25 – Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

5/26 - SaskTel Centre - Saskatoon, SK

5/27 - Brandt Centre - Regina, SK

5/28 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB

5/30 – Bonnett’s Energy Centre - Grande Prairie, AB

5/31 - CN Centre - Prince George, BC

6/6 - ENMAX Centre - Lethbridge, AB

6/9 - Community Auditorium - Thunder Bay, ON

6/10 - Sudbury Arena - Sudbury, ON

6/14 – Mary Brown’s Centre - St. John’s, NL

6/16 - Centre 200 - Sydney, NS

6/17 – TD Station - Saint John, NB

6/18 – Community Credit Union Arena - Truro, NS

6/22 - Meridian Centre - St Catharines, ON

6/23 – Start.ca Performance Stage at Budweiser Gardens - London, ON

6/24 - The Aud - Kitchener, ON

6/25 - Memorial Centre - Peterborough, ON

6/27 – The Arena at TD Place - Ottawa, ON

6/28 - Leon's Centre - Kingston, ON

6/29 - Sarnia Sports & Entertainment Centre - Sarnia, ON

6/30 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON