Dallas Smith Wins Big At CCMA Awards
Dallas Smith was the big winner Monday at the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards, which were handed out in London, Ont.
The 43-year-old B.C. native was named Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year and his “Like A Man” won Single of the Year.
It was the third straight Entertainer of the Year win for Smith.
Tenille Townes won Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (for The Lemonade Stand).
The Fans’ Choice for the third year in a row was Brett Kissel, who also won Video of the Year for “Make a Life, Not a Living.”
Check out the CCMA Awards winners below:
Entertainer of the Year
Dean Brody
Brett Kissel
MacKenzie Porter
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith *WINNER
Fans’ Choice
Tenille Arts
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
High Valley
Brett Kissel *WINNER
Tyler Joe Miller
MacKenzie Porter
The Reklaws
Dallas Smith
Tenille Townes
Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Lindsay Ell
Jess Moskaluke
MacKenzie Porter
Tenille Townes *WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
Dean Brody
Jade Eagleson
Brett Kissel
Tyler Joe Miller
Dallas Smith *WINNER
Group or Duo of the Year
High Valley
Hunter Brothers
The Reklaws *WINNER
Tim & The Glory Boys
The Washboard Union
Interactive Artist or Group of the Year
Lindsay Ell *WINNER
Aaron Goodvin
James Barker Band
Nice Horse
The Reklaws
Rising Star
Shawn Austin
Andrew Hyatt
Tyler Joe Miller
Robyn Ottolini *WINNER
Tim & The Glory Boys
Album of the Year
The Demos - Jess Moskaluke
Heart Theory – Lindsay Ell
The Lemonade Stand – Tenille Townes *WINNER
Sometimes I Don't, But Sometimes I Do – Tyler Joe Miller
Timeless - Dallas Smith
What Is Life? - Brett Kissel
Alternative Country Album of the Year
After Midnight – Callie McCullough
Agricultural Tragic – Corb Lund *WINNER
The Ride – Ryan Lindsay
Who I Am – Cory Marks
Without People – Donovan Woods
Single of the Year
“Can’t Help Myself” – Dean Brody & The Reklaws
“Grew Up On That” – High Valley
“Like A Man” – Dallas Smith *WINNER
“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks
“Where I’m From” – The Reklaws
Songwriter(s) of the Year
Patricia Conroy, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Shane McAnally, Madeline Merlo, Tina Parol, Hillary Scott, Ryan Tedder, Dave Thomson – “Champagne Night" (Performed by Lady A) *WINNERS
Marc Beeson, Daniel Tashian, Tenille Townes – “Come As You Are” (Performed by Tenille Townes)
Aaron Goodvin, Ed Hill, Jimmy Ritchey – “Every Time You Take Your Time” (Performed by Aaron Goodvin)
Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath – “Good On You” (Performed by Lindsay Ell)
Zach Abend, Jess Moskaluke, Liz Rose – “Mapdot” (Performed by Jess Moskaluke)
Video of the Year
“Drinkin’ Songs” – MacKenzie Porter
“Hard Dirt" – Hunter Brothers
“Make A Life, Not A Living” – Brett Kissel *WINNER
“Mapdot” – Jess Moskaluke
“Want Me Back” – Lindsay Ell
