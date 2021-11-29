Dallas Smith Wins Big At CCMA Awards

Dallas Smith was the big winner Monday at the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards, which were handed out in London, Ont.

The 43-year-old B.C. native was named Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year and his “Like A Man” won Single of the Year.

It was the third straight Entertainer of the Year win for Smith.

Tenille Townes won Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (for The Lemonade Stand).

The Fans’ Choice for the third year in a row was Brett Kissel, who also won Video of the Year for “Make a Life, Not a Living.”

Check out the CCMA Awards winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

Dean Brody

Brett Kissel

MacKenzie Porter

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith *WINNER

Fans’ Choice

Tenille Arts

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

High Valley

Brett Kissel *WINNER

Tyler Joe Miller

MacKenzie Porter

The Reklaws

Dallas Smith

Tenille Townes

Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Lindsay Ell

Jess Moskaluke

MacKenzie Porter

Tenille Townes *WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Dean Brody

Jade Eagleson

Brett Kissel

Tyler Joe Miller

Dallas Smith *WINNER

Group or Duo of the Year

High Valley

Hunter Brothers

The Reklaws *WINNER

Tim & The Glory Boys

The Washboard Union

Interactive Artist or Group of the Year

Lindsay Ell *WINNER

Aaron Goodvin

James Barker Band

Nice Horse

The Reklaws

Rising Star

Shawn Austin

Andrew Hyatt

Tyler Joe Miller

Robyn Ottolini *WINNER

Tim & The Glory Boys

Album of the Year

The Demos - Jess Moskaluke

Heart Theory – Lindsay Ell

The Lemonade Stand – Tenille Townes *WINNER

Sometimes I Don't, But Sometimes I Do – Tyler Joe Miller

Timeless - Dallas Smith

What Is Life? - Brett Kissel

Alternative Country Album of the Year

After Midnight – Callie McCullough

Agricultural Tragic – Corb Lund *WINNER

The Ride – Ryan Lindsay

Who I Am – Cory Marks

Without People – Donovan Woods

Single of the Year

“Can’t Help Myself” – Dean Brody & The Reklaws

“Grew Up On That” – High Valley

“Like A Man” – Dallas Smith *WINNER

“No Truck Song” – Tim Hicks

“Where I’m From” – The Reklaws

Songwriter(s) of the Year

Patricia Conroy, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Shane McAnally, Madeline Merlo, Tina Parol, Hillary Scott, Ryan Tedder, Dave Thomson – “Champagne Night" (Performed by Lady A) *WINNERS

Marc Beeson, Daniel Tashian, Tenille Townes – “Come As You Are” (Performed by Tenille Townes)

Aaron Goodvin, Ed Hill, Jimmy Ritchey – “Every Time You Take Your Time” (Performed by Aaron Goodvin)

Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath – “Good On You” (Performed by Lindsay Ell)

Zach Abend, Jess Moskaluke, Liz Rose – “Mapdot” (Performed by Jess Moskaluke)

Video of the Year

“Drinkin’ Songs” – MacKenzie Porter

“Hard Dirt" – Hunter Brothers

“Make A Life, Not A Living” – Brett Kissel *WINNER

“Mapdot” – Jess Moskaluke

“Want Me Back” – Lindsay Ell