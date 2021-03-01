Dan Reynolds Donates Home To LGBTQ Youth

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman have donated Reynolds’ childhood home to an organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

The Las Vegas home, valued at $1 million U.S., will be one of eight new houses Encircle is setting up in four states.

“Encircle is about bringing young LGBTQ+ people and their families together, by including the community and strengthening the bonds that connect us,” read a statement from Reynolds and Volkman. “Being a part of this organization means so much to both of us — and we know the house Dan grew up in will be a loving and supportive home to every young LGBTQ+ person who crosses the threshold.”

Appearing on GMA, Reynolds said he was able to purchase his family’s former home “with my mom and dad’s blessing.”

Reynolds has been a longtime ally of LGBTQ+ youth. In 2017, he founded the LOVELOUD Foundation.