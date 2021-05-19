Dan Reynolds Of Imagine Dragons Celebrates Milestone

The 2017 Imagine Dragons hit “Believer” has been certified Diamond in the U.S., according to the band’s frontman Dan Reynolds.

“When I started writing songs at the age of 12 it was only for me,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Today I found out that believer went diamond, making it our second song to do so. and I have no words to describe my gratitude to you. to everyone who took the time to listen & celebrate life through music. X”

There has been no confirmation from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), which awards certifications. Diamond status is awarded once a song has gone 10x Platinum, representing U.S. sales of 10 million.

“Radioactive,” from Imagine Dragons’s 2012 debut album Night Visions, was certified Diamond in July 2015.

Only about 45 songs have achieved Diamond certification since it was introduced by the RIAA in 1999. Imagine Dragons is one of only a handful of groups with Diamond-certified songs – joining OneRepublic, fun., Black Eyed Peas and Foster The People.

In Canada, “Believer” reached 7X Platinum certification in April 2018 for sales of at least 560,000 copies. (“Radioactive” was certified Diamond in Canada in February 2018, representing 800,000 units.)