Dan Smyers Mourns Death Of Dog

Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay shared the heartbreaking news that a dog they were fostering succumbed to cancer.

The singer said he and his wife Abby knew the 16-year-old pooch had terminal cancer when they brought her home from a Nashville shelter in February.

“It’s still never easy saying goodbye to a loved one,” he wrote in an Instagram post. "She was safe in our arms as she left us peacefully, and for that we are grateful.”

Smyers said Abby hand-fed Missy every meal and made the dog’s final days happy ones. The dog was emaciated and toothless when the couple met her. “We weren’t going to let her live the rest of her life like that,” Smyers wrote in a February post, in which he promised to find Missy “the perfect forever home” when she was healthy again.

Sharing the news of Missy’s death, Smyers included a message for her. “Missy, we love you and you’ll always hold a special place in our hearts. may all your days be sunny, and your little tail never stop wagging.