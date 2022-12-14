Dancer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dies At 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a professional dancer who played a DJ on Ellen for nearly eight years, has died at 40.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources as saying Boss was found in a Los Angeles hotel room on Tuesday with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to People, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner continues to investigate the cause of death.

Boss was last photographed in public on Dec. 5 at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television. Earlier this week, both he and wife Allison Holker shared a video on their Instagram accounts showing them doing a "HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE" together.

You just never truly know what anyone is going thru. Check on your loved ones. Always be good to people. Man this one hurts. #riptwitch — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) December 14, 2022

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Holker said, in a statement. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honour his memory.

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The couple, who were married on Dec. 10, 2013, have son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Boss adopted Allison’s daughter Weslie, 14.

Boss was runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 and appeared as an “all star” on three seasons and as a “team captain” on one. He also worked on choreography for South Korean artists like Seven and Big Bag.

In 2014, he became Ellen DeGeneres’ sidekick on her daytime talk show. Although referred to as the show’s DJ, Boss was never actually responsible for playing music (the equipment he stood behind was not even connected). In latter seasons, he frequently guest-hosted Ellen.

“Whenever he’s not here for whatever reason, it’s just different," DeGeneres said during a tribute on one of her final shows. "I count on him to look over at and make silly jokes. He’s my pal. He’s my sidekick, because we have this connection."

Boss also appeared as the announcer on four seasons of the prime time show Ellen’s Game of Games.

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

Boss had uncredited roles as a dancer in the Montreal-shot comedy Blades of Glory and the made-in-Toronto adaptation of Hairspray. His film credits also include three Step Up movies, Drop Dead Diva and Magic Mike XXL.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, click here to talk to someone who can help.