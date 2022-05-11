Daniel Caesar, Tate McRae 1st Time BMI Pop Awards Winners

Canada’s Daniel Caesar and Tate McRae were named first-time winners at Tuesday's BMI Pop Awards for co-writing some the most-played songs of the past year.

Caesar was recognized for writing “Monster” for Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber with fellow Canadians Adam Feeney (aka Frank Dukes) and Mustafa Ahmed (aka Mustafa) and for his contribution to Bieber’s “Peaches”, on which he is featured with Giveon.

McRae was recognized for co-writing “You,” her collaboration with Regard and Troye Sivan, as well as for her hit “You Broke Me First.”

Sharing the songwriter of the year award are Michael Pollack and Omer Fedi.

Pollack was recognized for Bieber’s “Anyone” and “Holy” as well as Katy Perry’s “Daisies” and Maroon 5’s “Nobody’s Love.”

Fedi was honoured for his work on “Mood” by 24kGoldn and Iann Dior, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X as well as The Kid LAROI’s “Stay” (with Bieber) and “Without You.”

BMI is the music rights management organization representing songwriters and composers. Check out the full winners list here.