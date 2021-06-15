Daniel Lanois Album Among Those On Polaris Music Prize Long List

Daniel Lanois, Savannah Ré and Kathleen Edwards are among the artists with albums on the 2021 Polaris Music Prize Long List, which was unveiled on Tuesday.

Among the 40 albums selected by a panel of music writers, broadcasters and programmers are Lanois’ Heavy Sun, Ré’s Opia and Edwards’ Total Freedom. Also on the Long List are Charlotte Cardin’s Phoenix and Art Bergmann’s Late Stage Empire Dementia.

The Polaris Music Prize honours the best Canadian album released in the year that ended May 31, 2021.

The Long List will be whittled down to a Short List of 10 that will be announced on July 15. The winning artist, to be announced later this year, receives $50,000 and each of the nine finalists gets $3,000.

Last year’s Polaris Music Prize went to God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It by Backxwash.

Polaris Music Prize 2021 Long List:

Art Bergmann - Late Stage Empire Dementia

Bernice - Eau De Bonjourno

The Besnard Lakes - The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson - Theory of Ice

BIG|BRAVE - Vital

Cadence Weapon - Parallel World

Charlotte Cardin - Phoenix

CFCF - memoryland

Clairmont the Second - IT’S NOT HOW IT SOUNDS

Helena Deland - Someone New

DijahSB - Head Above The Waters

Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom

Dominique Fils-Aimé - Three Little Words

Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition - Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition

Thanya Iyer - KIND

Yves Jarvis - Sundry Rock Song Stock

Rochelle Jordan - Play With the Changes

LAL - Meteors Could Come Down

Daniel Lanois - Heavy Sun

Thierry Larose - Cantalou

Russell Louder - Humor

Elliot Maginot - Easy Morning

Mustafa - When Smoke Rises

Laura Niquay - Waska Matisiwin

Nyssa - Girls Like Me

The OBGMs - The Ends

Dorothea Paas - Anything Can’t Happen

Klô Pelgag - Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

Savannah Ré - Opia

Allison Russell - Outside Child

Julien Sagot - Sagot

Sargeant X Comrade - Magic Radio

Shabason, Krgovich & Harris - Philadelphia

Yu Su - Yellow River Blue

Julian Taylor - The Ridge

TEKE::TEKE - Shirushi

TOBi - Elements Vol. 1

Vagina Witchcraft - Vagina Witchcraft

The Weather Station - Ignorance

Zoon - Bleached Wavves