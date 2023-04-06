Danny Fernandes Blames Drug Habit For Taking Cash From Aspiring Artists

Canadian singer Danny Fernandes has been accused of preying on people who gave him thousands in hopes of boosting their music careers.

CBC News reported Wednesday that Fernandes took more than $200,000 from about a dozen people, according to text messages, bank documents and lawsuits.

In an email to CBC, the 37-year-old singer blamed addiction. “I was using drugs and no one will understand what that's like unless they've been through it," he wrote. "I did a lot of things I'm not proud of. My addiction took full control of me, and like any other addict they will do whatever it takes to get what they need.

“Yes, I'm sorry for a lot of the things I've done. Do I wish I could go back and change it? Definitely, but unfortunately I can’t.”

Fernandes told CBC he completed a stint in rehab and has been clean since mid-January. (CBC reported that during part of Fernandes’ time in rehab, he convinced a Vancouver artist to send him more than $18,000.)

Glen Pretty said he gave Fernandes $55,000 in fees and loans over a six month period, including $8,000 to hire a manager that he later learned didn’t exist. He sued in 2021 and won a judgment but has not received any money.

Pretty is one of several artists who told CBC News that Fernandes failed to deliver on promises of meetings with music executives, work with other artists and the completion or release of songs and videos.

Fernandes promised to repay one person using money from a multi-million-dollar police brutality settlement he said he won – but CBC News reported there is no evidence of any settlement.

A lawyer for Fernandes told CBC News: “We will endeavour to assist in recovery of any losses incurred.” Amedeo DiCarlo also told The Canadian Press that Fernandes “is confident through our joint efforts in rehabilitation and restitution he can rebuild his trust in the public and his career to once again give back to our community the talents he has been rewarded for."

Fernandes, whose brother is Canadian pop singer, Shawn Desman, released three studio albums between 2008 and 2013 and had modest success in Canada with singles like “Fantasy” and “Hit Me Up” ft. Josh Ramsay and Belly. Fernandes was nominated for breakthrough artist of the year at the JUNO Awards in 2010.

“I don't have any comments to the people I have hurt or misled other than I am sorry,” Fernandes wrote in his email to CBC News. “I can't go back and change what happened. All I can do is move forward and try to be a better person.