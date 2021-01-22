Darius Rucker Surprises Lady A With Grand Ole Opry Invitation

It was an emotional moment Thursday for the members of Lady A when Darius Rucker invited them to join the Grand Ole Opry.

Hillary Scott broke down in tears as bandmates Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood expressed their surprise. “Is that really happening right now?,” Haywood asked.

The country trio was about to tape their performance for the upcoming special Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music (airing Feb. 14) when Rucker extended the surprise invitation.

“This is the best surprise we could ever ask for!!,” Lady A declared in a message on Instagram. “To say we are honoured is an understatement. We are so truly grateful to officially be a part of this amazing family.”

Watch the heartwarming moment below: