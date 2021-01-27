Darius Rucker Treats Customers At IHOP
Darius Rucker paid it forward Sunday morning at an IHOP in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
After finishing his meal at the restaurant – where he is a regular – the singer asked general manager Stephen Vitale if he could pay for the meals of everyone in the restaurant.
“It was a full restaurant,” Vitale told WCSC. “There were a lot of people. I added it up and he paid.”
Rucker also left a “very generous” tip for the servers.
The total bill was not disclosed.
