Darius Rucker Treats Customers At IHOP

Darius Rucker paid it forward Sunday morning at an IHOP in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

After finishing his meal at the restaurant – where he is a regular – the singer asked general manager Stephen Vitale if he could pay for the meals of everyone in the restaurant.

“It was a full restaurant,” Vitale told WCSC. “There were a lot of people. I added it up and he paid.”

Rucker also left a “very generous” tip for the servers.

The total bill was not disclosed.