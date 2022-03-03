Darren Criss Pays Tribute To Brother In Heartbreaking Message

Singer-actor Darren Criss on Wednesday opened up in a heartbreaking Instagram post about the suicide of his brother Charles last month.

Charles, a 36-year-old father of three, was part of indie rock band Freelance Whales and performed with Darren in a band called Computer Games.

“Despite our very vocal concerns about his well-being, and his protestations that everything was fine, it’s crushing to say now that Chuck clearly had had a severe depression welling up in him for some time,” Darren shared, “a depression that was only worsened by a lifelong struggle he had with expressing his feelings – a dangerous combination truly outmatched by his all-too-incredible ability to conceal it.

“Not just from the world at large, but most tragically, from the people who were closest to him.”

The former Glee star added: “We will never know just how long he was fighting this war within himself, but last week, it consumed him fully.”

Darren remembered Charles as “vibrant, special, worldly, hilarious, insightful, gifted, intelligent, celebrated and adored” and he “loved a lot in his life” – especially his children Rosemary, Dylan and Connor.

“His world revolved around them, and he loved being their father,” Darren wrote. “He shared with them his own joy, good humour and song, and they adored him for it.”

Darren urged others struggling with mental health issues to get help.

“There is absolutely no shame, and furthermore, nothing wrong whatsoever with seeking help,” he wrote. “Allowing oneself to be vulnerable and open about any weakness is in fact an admirable display of strength, and the best first step anyone can take on the road to recovery.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, click here.