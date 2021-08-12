Darren Criss Talks Worst 'Glee' Cover, New EP 'Masquerade'

Darren Criss has revealed the worst cover song he ever performed while playing Blaine Anderson on Glee.

During an appearance on the LadyGang podcast, the 34-year-old named the cast’s version of the Ylvis hit “The Fox” during Season 5.

“It was so weird. It was one of these 15-minutes-of-fame for this song and they just decided to put it into the show,” Criss said. “I had fun because it was ridiculous. But we were so deep into the show...and we were so delirious from the absurdity of it.

“The more absurd it is, the funnier it is to me. So I'm sure there were people who were like, ‘What the f**k is this?’ and I was like, ‘I know, right?!’”

Criss recently released “for a night like this,” the third single from his new EP Masquerade, which drops on Aug. 20.

“What artist doesn't want a song of theirs to end up on the permanent playlist for every wedding, New Year's Eve, reception, afterparty, Quinceañera, Bar and Bat Mitzvah?” Criss said of the song, in a release.

He described “for a night like this” as “me trying my hand at joining the ranks of those go-to celebration songs we all know and love.

“So, like the best of them, I made a song designed to invite you out of your seat and onto the dance floor, for the nights you get dressed up to get down, for the ones you spend a little on to celebrate a lot for. A song for those special nights you work hard and wait for, so you can go all out sharing something you love with the people you love.”