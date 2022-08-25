Date Set For Avril Lavigne's Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Avril Lavigne will be on Hollywood Boulevard at the end of the month to receive her star on the Walk of Fame.

Organizers announced Wednesday that Lavigne’s ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. PT on Aug. 31.

The Canadian singer was one of eight music acts announced last summer who would be added to the famous tourist attraction.

Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees are chosen from submissions approved by the nominees or their reps. The honouree must agree to attend an unveiling ceremony within two years – typically timed to coincide with promotion of a new project. (In Lavigne’s case, it’s the Aug. 24 launch of her fashion collaboration with Killstar). A $50,000 USD fee is required for installation and maintenance of the star.

Lavigne, 37, released the album Love Sux earlier this year and has been busy touring. She is also working on adapting her 2002 hit “Sk8er Boi” into a movie. (“I’m working on the storyline with the director and the writer right now,” she told Nylon.)

The Ontario native will join other Canadian music artists on the Hollywood Walk of Fame like Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé, Céline Dion, Shania Twain, David Foster and Paul Anka.

Lavigne has not yet been inducted to Canada's Walk of Fame.