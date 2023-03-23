Daughter Of Phoenix Singer Thomas Mars Posts Epic TikTok

The teenaged daughter of Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars and filmmaker Sofia Coppola has revealed she is being punished for using her father’s credit card to book a ride – on a helicopter.

“I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card,” Romy Croquet Mars, 16, explained in a since-deleted TikTok video that someone posted on Twitter. (Croquet is her father's real surname.)

The teen said she wanted to go have lunch with her “camp friend.”

Romy said her famous parents won’t allow her to have any public social media accounts. “Here’s why,” she said, holding up a Grammy award. (Her father’s band won Best Alternative Music Album in 2010 for Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix).

“They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid but TikTok’s not going to make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter.”

In the video, Romy said her babysitter and her babysitter’s boyfriend are her “replacement parents” because Mars and Coppola “are never home.”

Ari, the babysitter’s boyfriend, gently corrects Romy after she mispronounces “fiasco” as “fiasca.”

Romy invited her followers to watch as she made a vodka pasta sauce and admitted that she doesn’t know the difference between garlic and onion. Holding up a shallot, she asks: “Is this an onion?” (A shallot is, in fact, part of the onion genus Allium.)

Mars and Coppola, who tied the knot in Italy in 2011, also have a 12-year-old daughter, Cosima.

The grounded teen's TikTok is being hailed on social media as a cinematic masterpiece worthy of the daughter of a Coppola. It just needs a score (hello, dad?).