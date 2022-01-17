Daughtry's Josh Paul Announces Departure From Band

Daughtry bassist Josh Paul took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news that he is moving on from the band.

“For the last fifteen years, Daughtry has been a second family and musical adventure,” the musician wrote. “It has been both an honour and a pleasure to share the stage with the guys. My gratitude for having shared this experience and enjoying the friendship is immeasurable.”

Paul, 44, explained he has reflected on his life, family and career over the past year and decided “now is the moment for change.”

He added: “The past year has also been a time to reflect on my hopes, dreams and the importance of taking the steps to ensure that I continue to grow not only as a musician, but as a human being, a father, a husband, and to further pursue forward motion.”

Paul thanked Daughtry fans for their love and support over the years. “I look forward to new journeys, opportunities, and fresh adventures,” he wrote.

Paul – who was seven years old when he appeared as a drummer in Don Henley’s “Boys Of Summer” video – started his music career as a member of the thrash/punk band Suicidal Tendencies. He was one of four musicians singer Chris Daughtry chose for the launch of his namesake band in 2006. Paul played on five of Daughtry’s six studio albums, including last year's Dearly Beloved.