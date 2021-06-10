Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic Have Recorded New Music

Dave Grohl has revealed that he and ex-Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic have recorded music together – but fans should not expect to hear it.

Speaking to radio host Howard Stern, Grohl said the pair occasionally meet up for jam sessions with Foo Fighters member and former Nirvana touring guitarist Pat Smear.

“Krist Novoselic is a pilot, he flies his own plane… he lives up in the Pacific Northwest and whenever he comes down to Los Angeles, you know, we always love to see each other and we’ll have dinner,” Grohl said. “Last time he was here I made dinner for us and we hung out. Pat‘s always around and the three of us, you know, we like to just, we like to be together. We like to see each other and if there are instruments around or a studio that’s available, we’ll just get together and kind of jam, you know?”

Grohl added: “We don’t, like, run through a big old Nirvana setlist but we do like to fool around and sometimes as we’re fooling around, songs happen. And you know if we’re in a studio, we’ll record them.

“So we’ve recorded some stuff that’s really cool. But we’ve never done anything with it… it’s more just like friends, jamming around, it doesn’t really seem like any sort of like big official reunion.”

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994.

Grohl said the trio does not have a designated singer. “So, it’s like we kind of record these instrumentals and just mess around. It’s very casual. There’s no pressure on us to do something that the world will have to hear. It’s more really just for fun, and a lot of it’s really cool.”