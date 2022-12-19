Dave Grohl's 'Hanukkah Sessions' Kicks Off With Canadian Classic

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer-songwriter Greg Kurstin kicked off the Jewish holiday on Sunday by sharing a cover of a Canadian classic.

As part of the third annual Hanukkah Sessions, the pair backed film director Judd Apatow as he sang “Spinning Wheel” – the 1969 hit by Blood, Sweat & Tears.

"A little blood and plenty of schvitz went into this year’s Hanukkah Sessions— but the only tears you’ll be shedding will be tears of nachas when you hear Judd Apatow sing,” reads the description.

“Spinning Wheel” was written by Toronto's David Clayton-Thomas (aka David Thomsett) and inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2007. The song was nominated for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 1970 and won for Best Instrumental Arrangement.

Apatow’s performance with Grohl and Kurstin was taped at Largo in Los Angeles on Dec. 5.

Visibly exhausted by the end of the song, Apatow said: “Dave, I know you do five-hour concerts but that’s all I could do. I need a month off.”

Grohl and Kurstin will drop one Hannukah Sessions track each night of the holiday featuring guests like P!nk, Beck and Jack Black.

Watch the “Spinning Wheel” cover below: