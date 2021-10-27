Dave Grohl Weighs In On 'Nevermind' Baby Lawsuit

Dave Grohl has weighed in on the lawsuit he and his former Nirvana bandmates are facing over the cover of their 1991 album Nevermind.

Spencer Elden was only four months old when his father Rick put him naked in a pool for photographer Kirk Weddle.

This summer, Elden sued over the image, calling it “child pornography” and “sexually graphic.”

In an interview with Vulture, Grohl was asked for his take.

“I don’t know that I can speak on it because I haven’t spent too much time thinking about it,” he replied. “I feel the same way most people do in that I have to disagree. That’s all I’ll say.”

When it was noted that Elden has recreated the iconic photo at least four times, including in 2016 to mark the album’s 25th anniversary, Grohl added: “Listen, he’s got a Nevermind tattoo. I don’t.”