Dave Matthews Band Scraps Canadian Shows

The Dave Matthews Band has scrapped a pair of concerts in Canada from its upcoming tour due to uncertainty about COVID-19.

Shows in Toronto and Vancouver have been removed from the schedule, it was announced Thursday.

In January 2020, Dave Matthews Band announced that its summer 2020 tour would include a stop at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Sept. 2. Last May, the tour was pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic and the Vancouver show was moved to Sept. 1 and a show at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 23 was added.

The group last performed in Canada in the summer of 2019.

