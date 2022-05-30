Dave Navarro Describes Living With Long COVID-19

Dave Navarro shared details Saturday of his ongoing battle with COVID-19.

In an Instagram post that he later deleted, the 54-year-old rocker said he is “one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid.’”

Navarro wrote: “Been sick since December and supposedly will be back to my old self in… nobody knows how long.

“If there are any of you who are still suffering long after your negative results, I’m just saying you aren’t alone. The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful but try to spend your time with the ones you love and stay creative. That’s how I’m trying to get through this thing.”

According to Health Canada, long COVID-19 symptoms include fatigue, memory problems, shortness of breath and difficulty concentrating.

The Jane’s Addiction guitarist said he will be OK – “just don’t know when.”

Navarro wrote: “Don’t worry about me. All indicators are pointing to a full recovery at some point!”

Jane’s Addiction had to pull out of this weekend’s Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida due to Navarro’s health.

The band is part of the Spirits On Fire Tour, which stops in Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City in October and in Vancouver on Nov. 11.