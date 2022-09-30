Dave Navarro Pulls Out Of Jane's Addiction Tour

Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro announced Thursday he is pulling out of the upcoming Spirits On Fire Tour due to his ongoing battle with long COVID.

“I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg,” the 55-year-old musician wrote in a message to fans on the band’s Instagram.

“I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered.”

Navarro said Troy Van Leeuwen, who has played in bands like Queens of the Stone Age and Eagles of Death Metal, will be replacing him.

“Though I am saddened to not make this tour I am focused on making a full recovery.”

The Spirits On Fire Tour, with Smashing Pumpkins, kicks off Oct. 2 and includes stops in Toronto on Oct. 24, Montreal on Oct. 26, Quebec City on Oct. 27 and Vancouver on Nov. 11.

In May, Navarro took to Instagram to reveal he is “one of the ones who came down with the ‘long haul covid’” and shared that he has been ill since December.

“The fatigue and isolation is pretty awful,” he wrote.

According to Health Canada, long COVID-19 symptoms include fatigue, memory problems, shortness of breath and difficulty concentrating.