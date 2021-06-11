Painting By David Bowie Found In Northern Ontario Goes Up For Auction

A painting by the late David Bowie that was discovered at a donation centre in Northern Ontario is going up for auction.

The piece, titled D Head XLVI and signed on the back, is expected to fetch between $9,000 and $12,000 in the online auction. Measuring 24 cm x 19 cm, it is an “acrylic and computer collage on canvas” dated 1997.

Bowie’s painting is part of an online auction of international art, running June 15 to 24, by Toronto's Cowley Abbott.

It was found among goods at a donation centre south of North Bay. Cowley Abbott said it confirmed with a Bowie art and signature specialist in the UK that the painting is authentic.

Bowie, whjo died in 2016, created some 45 works on canvas between 1994 and 1997 as part of a series he titled Dead Heads, or D Heads.