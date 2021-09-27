David Byrne Earns Special Tony Award For 'American Utopia'

Although it went into Sunday’s 74th Tony Awards with a leading 15 nominations, the musical Jagged Little Pill – based on Ottawa singer Alanis Morissette’s breakthrough album – managed to win only a pair.

Lauren Patten was named best featured actress in a musical and the show won for best book.

The big winner at the Tony Awards was instead Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which took home 10 trophies, including best new musical.

The show is an adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie and features “Lady Marmalade” as well as versions of Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” and Katy Perry’s “Firework.”

Moulin Rouge! The Musical also earned Tonys for Aaron Tveit (best leading actor in a musical), Danny Burstein (best featured actor in a musical), Sonya Tayeh (best choreography) and Alex Timbers (best direction of a musical).

The award for best leading actress in a musical went to Adrienne Warren for her portrayal of Tina Turner in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

David Byrne joined the cast of American Utopia to perform the Talking Heads' 1983 hit “Burning Down the House." Earlier, the show, which did not qualify for any of the categories, was presented with a Special Tony Award – putting Byrne an Emmy away from coveted EGOT status.

The Tony Awards show kicked off with a performance of “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from Hairspray!, “What I Did for Love” from A Chorus Line and “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dreamgirls.

During the show, there were also performances by John Legend, Josh Groban, Ben Platt, Anika Noni Rose, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.