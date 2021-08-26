David Hernandez Replaces Aaron Carter In 'Naked Boys Singing!'

Former American Idol competitor David Hernandez will bare all on stage to star in Naked Boys Singing! in Las Vegas.

“I can’t wait!,” the 38-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I get to sing & act in my bday suit for a 3 month residency & I couldn’t be more f****** excited about it!!”

Hernandez replaces ex-pop star Aaron Carter, who dropped out before the show began. (Producers said in a statement that “it became clear, for multiple reasons, that Aaron's participation in Naked Boys Singing! was not going to work out.”)

Hernandez finished 12th on Season 7 of Idol and made headlines when it was revealed he previously worked as a stripper at a gay club in his native Phoenix.

“Remember that one time I was publicly shamed and voted off American Idol for being a former stripper that happened to be gay?! Lol,” he wrote. “The press was MEANNN! Almost shattered my dreams. Yeah well….no shame here anymore.”

Hernandez is scheduled to be part of the show from Sept. 15 to Dec. 6 at the Jewel Box Theater inside the Erotic Heritage Museum. Also in the line-up is Marcus Terell, a hopeful on Season 3 and 4 of Idol as well as Season 4 of America's Got Talent.

Naked Boys Singing! is an hour-long revue featuring songs about male nudity, coming out, circumcision and love.