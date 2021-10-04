David Lee Roth Announces Retirement: 'I'll Miss You All'

David Lee Roth said Friday he will soon be stepping out of the spotlight.

“I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring,” Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This is the first, and only, official announcement. … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world.”

The rock star, who turns 67 next week, said he will call it quits after a run shows in Las Vegas wraps up in early January.

“I’m not going to explain the statement. The explanation is in the statement,” he added. “These are my last five shows.”

Roth fronted Van Halen from 1974 to 1985, in 1996 and again from 2006 until 2020. He also released seven solo studio albums between 1986 and 2003.

Roth was inducted with Van Halen into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I’ve given you all I’ve got to give,” Roth said. “It’s been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I’ll miss you all. Stay frosty.”