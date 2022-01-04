David Lee Roth Cancels Farewell Shows

David Lee Roth has cancelled nine shows in Las Vegas this month due to the spread of COVID-19 variant Omicron.

The 67-year-old was scheduled to perform at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Jan. 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. He previously postponed sold-out shows on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day to Feb. 11 and 12 – but these are now cancelled.

Nevada is experiencing a post-holidays spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Roth did not immediately address the cancellation but tweeted cryptically on Monday: “A funny thing happened on the way to Las Vegas.”

In October, Roth said he was retiring from music following the Vegas residency. “I’ve given you all I’ve got to give,” Roth said. “It’s been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I’ll miss you all. Stay frosty.”

Roth fronted Van Halen from 1974 to 1985, in 1996 and again from 2006 until 2020. He also released seven solo studio albums between 1986 and 2003.

Roth was inducted with Van Halen into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.