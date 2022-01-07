Dead & Company Cancels Mexico Concerts Due To COVID-19

Dead & Company on Thursday scrapped a series of concerts scheduled to take place this weekend and next in Mexico.

“With much sadness and after great consideration of every possible scenario, the Playing in the Sand shows in Riviera Cancún on January 7-10 and January 13-16 have now been canceled … due to the spiking COVID-19 cases,” read a statement on the band’s Instagram.

“Dead & Company and CID Presents tried everything possible to bring normalcy and to deliver a great experience and amazing music, but with each day it became increasingly clear that canceling is the correct thing to do for the fans and for our crew.”

The announcement came shortly after news that John Mayer had to drop out because he tested positive for COVID-19 before leaving for Mexico. Earlier, drummer Bill Kreutzmann revealed that medical issues would prevent him from making the trip.

The statement from Dead & Company ended with: “See you soon, hug your loved ones, stay safe and be kind.”