Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro Dies At 63

D.H. Peligro, who played drums in punk band the Dead Kennedys and briefly for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, died Friday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 63.

According to a statement from the Dead Kennedys, the musician – whose real name was Darren Henley – died “from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall.”

Friend Caitlin McCarthy tweeted that Peligro had Stage 3b lung cancer and had been struggling with his treatment but was optimistic about his future.

A video that DH Peligro texted me while on tour this spring. He was battling cancer but look at him play. Amazing as always. RIP. pic.twitter.com/25BklOxdxC — Caitlin McCarthy (@CaitlinMcWriter) October 30, 2022

In a tweet, Moby described Peligro as “a friend, vegan, punk rock legend, collaborator.”

Peligro joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981 and recorded an EP and three albums with the band before they broke up in 1986. In 1988, he replaced Jack Irons in the Red Hot Chili Peppers but was fired over his drug and alcohol problem.

“My dear friend, my brother I miss you so much,” RHCP bassist Flea wrote in a tribute on Instagram. “I’m devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second. The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ’81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You are the truest rocker, and a crucial part of rhcp history. D H P in the place to be, you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man.”

Peligro reunited with the Dead Kennedys in 2001 and, except for a short break, he performed with them until this year.

“Drum hero. Super cool guy,” shared William DuVall of Alice in Chains, in a tweet. “I’ll never forget the DKs gig I saw at 688 in May ’83 where, after shredding his drums the entire set, he ended the show by diving over his kit straight into the crowd in a single leap. F**king legend. Rest In Peace.”

Actor and musician Bill Moseley remembered Peligro as “smart, sensitive, with a great sense of humour.”